Microsoft Bing launches Image Creator tool using OpenAI's DALL-E model; here's how to use it for free

Microsoft search engine Bing has integrated another OpenAI product with its platform. This time it is DALL-E 2, the text-to-image generator. The new platform is available to all users on Bing. Howe

Microsoft's Bing Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

Based on an advanced version of the DALL-E model from partners at OpenAI, the tool is now available to all users of Bing and Microsoft Edge. Bing Image Creator generates both written and visual content, apart from showing search results.

According to Bing data, images are one of the most searched categories, second only to general web searches. Previously, search was limited to images that already existed on the web. Microsoft claims that with Bing Image Creator, users can create almost any image they can imagine. By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from the user's imagination.

How to use Bing Image Creator?

Bing Image Creator is fully integrated into the Bing chat experience. It is rolling out initially in Creative mode. First, the user can just go to bing.com, hit the 'Images' option from the top tab, and then click on 'Image Creator'.

If the user is not able to see the 'Image Creator' option, they can just search 'bing.com/image/create' to get access to the image creator.

Users can prompt the tool to create an image by typing something like “draw an image” or “create an image” in chat.

Just like the AI revolution brought forth by OpenAI's ChatGPT, the new DALL-E-based Image creator is expected to disrupt many sectors.

Also read: Can ChatGPT, GPT-4 be shut down with one switch? OpenAI founder Sam Altman reveals details