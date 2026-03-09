Microsoft brings Anthropic’s AI technology to Copilot Cowork platform

Microsoft is reported to be integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology from Anthropic into its Copilot ecosystem to expand its autonomous AI agents capabilities. The move follows the launch of Copilot Cowork, an AI system based inspired by Anthropic’s Claude Cowork tool, which made headlines in the past few weeks.

Anthropic's Claude Cowork is famously known for automating complex tasks such as app development, spreadsheet creation ande data organisation, among others, with less human intervention. Now, according to the Reuters report, Microsoft will be taking support from Anthropic to strengthen its AI Copilot tools.

Reuters quoted Microsoft’s Jared Spataro, who leads the AI at Work efforts, saying, “ We ​work only in a cloud environment, and we work only on behalf of the user. So you know exactly what information it (Copilot Cowork) has access to.” He further said that most companies prefer AI tools that run in the cloud, but Microsoft supports AI tools that run directly on device instead.

Microsoft further confirmed that the Copilot Cowork tool is being tested within a small group of people, and it is expected to be ​available soon for early-access later this month.

Despite all the government scrutiny around Anthropic being a “Supply Chain-risk,” many tech companies, including Microsoft is backing the company. The move further expands Microsoft’s partnership with Anthropic, especially at a time when the company may be involved in a legal battle with the US Department of Defence.

Furthermore, Microsoft investors have also questioned the company’s reliance on OpenAI, which represents roughly 45% of Microsoft’s cloud contract backlog. Now, greater ties with Anthropic may help the company to diversify its AI partnerships and reduce dependence on a single provider.