Microsoft brings 'vibe working' to Office apps with new Copilot features

Microsoft has introduced what it calls “vibe working” to Microsoft 365 Copilot, launching Agent Mode in Office apps and Office Agent in Copilot chat. The company described the updates as a new approach to productivity, blending human direction with AI-driven execution.

Vibe Working with Agent Mode

Agent Mode is now available in Excel and Word, with PowerPoint support to follow. Microsoft said the feature enables “agentic productivity”, where users can give Copilot a simple prompt and then work iteratively with the system as it handles multi-step tasks.

In Excel, Agent Mode leverages OpenAI’s latest reasoning models to make advanced data modelling more accessible. The tool can generate formulas, build visualisations, and refine outputs through repeated evaluation. According to Microsoft’s benchmarks, Copilot in Excel Agent Mode achieved 57.2% accuracy across SpreadsheetBench tasks.

Example use cases include creating financial reports, loan calculators and personal budget trackers.

In Word, Agent Mode turns writing into an interactive process that Microsoft calls “vibe writing”. Users can prompt Copilot to summarise, edit and format documents, making content creation feel more like a dialogue than a task.

Office Agent in Copilot Chat

Alongside this, Microsoft announced Office Agent within Copilot chat, which can generate Word documents and PowerPoint presentations from chat prompts. Built on Anthropic models, the feature aims to improve AI-generated slides and documents by clarifying intent, conducting web research, and producing structured outputs that users can refine collaboratively.

Suggested use cases include business planning presentations, retirement savings guides and reports on market trends.

Availability

Agent Mode in Excel and Word is available today in the Frontier programme for Microsoft 365 Copilot licensed customers and Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscribers, starting with the web versions. Desktop availability is expected soon.

Office Agent is rolling out to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers in the United States via Copilot on the web in English.

Microsoft said the updates mark the beginning of its vibe working vision, designed to bring more collaborative AI experiences into everyday productivity.