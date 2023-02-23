Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to visit India next week for first time since pandemic

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to visit India next week for an extensive trip aimed at exploring various sectors, including health and education. The philanthropist, who has been working on various social causes through his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is expected to meet with business leaders and members of civil society during his visit.

"I’m headed back to India next week. Although I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years—doing everything from checking out toilets to visiting a village that’s home to the one poorest, most underserved castes in India—I haven’t been back since before the pandemic. I can’t wait to see how much progress has been made in that time," he wrote on his blog Gates Notes.

India has been a focus area for the Gates Foundation for many years, with the country being home to some of the largest and most challenging health and development issues in the world. Over the years, the foundation has invested heavily in India, particularly in areas such as immunization, maternal and child health, and sanitation.

Gates is known for his philanthropic work around the world, particularly in developing countries, where he has invested billions of dollars to improve health and education outcomes. Through his foundation, he has supported numerous initiatives aimed at combating infectious diseases, improving healthcare, and promoting education.

Visual Story: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Indian-origin CEO contesting 2024 US presidential election

Apart from his philanthropy work, Gates is also a prominent advocate for climate change action and has been urging governments and businesses to take swift action to mitigate the effects of climate change. During his visit to India, he is expected to discuss ways in which the country can accelerate its transition to clean energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

Gates Foundation has also joined hands with India’s public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). Gates talked about how they have found chickpea varieties that have more than 10% higher yields and are more drought-resistant than the current ones.

"One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently in development at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It’s no exaggeration to say that India’s agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa," he added.

Gates also talked about how India gives him hope for the future. "It’s about to become the world’s most populous country—which means you can’t solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services," he wrote on his blog.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee