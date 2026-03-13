Microsoft executive Rajesh Jha to retire after more than three decades

Microsoft’s head of experiences and devices unit, Rajesh Jha, announces his retirement after working more than three decades in the company. Jha was overseeing several crucial projects, including Windows and Microsoft 365 apps such as Word and Teams, and the Surface hardware lineup.

According to an internal memo sent to Microsoft staff, Jha will formally exit from the Experiences + Devices unit on July 1 and will be transitioning into an advisory position at the company.

During Jha’s tenure, the group was responsible for embedding cloud and AI features across Microsoft's broader suite of productivity software.

It was highlighted that the succession plan was in discussion for some time, and as he retires, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “Rajesh has been a constant throughout my entire life at Microsoft.”

In addition, the company also announced a few promotion roles, with Jeff Teper to serve as executive vice president and Sumit Chauhan and Kirk Koenigsbauer as the President.

Jha joined Microsoft in 1990 as a software design engineer and held several senior positions across products, including Exchange, SharePoint, and the launch of Office 365, before taking charge of the broader Experiences + Devices group. He joined Nadella's senior leadership team in 2016.

Jha’s exit comes as a second retirement news after Microsoft announced the retirement of Phil Spencer, the head of its gaming division, last month. Now, Asha Sharma serves as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft’s gaming unit.

Now, between June and June, Jha and the leadership team are expected to finalise the full details of the transition ahead of Microsoft's next fiscal year beginning.

