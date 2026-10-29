Microsoft expects only a small fraction of its 60,000 eligible staff to accept a buyout offer

MUST READ | Joined Microsoft with hope, got an exit offer in 3 months: Indian techie’s claim

Why does Microsoft expect fewer employees to leave?

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood addressed the offer in an internal memo, citing opportunities for employees to grow within the company.

“Our intent is to offer employees agency if they choose to leave the company on their own terms,” Hood wrote. “We expect very few people to select this offer because of the growth opportunities here at Microsoft.”

The estimate follows Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement programme in the US, which was offered to around 8,750 employees. Roughly 30% accepted that offer, according to GeekWire. However, the two programmes have different eligibility criteria, making their acceptance rates difficult to compare directly.

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Who qualifies for Microsoft's buyout offer?

Announced on October 26, the VEO is available to eligible employees at internal level 70 and below in participating teams. Not every employee or business unit is covered. Eligibility depends on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs.

Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the programme was intended to give employees greater flexibility.

“The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman wrote in the company's official announcement.

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How much will employees receive if they leave?

For eligible employees in India, the package reportedly includes one month's base salary for each completed year of service, plus health insurance and career-transition support, according to Business Standard. Eligible Indian employees have until December 1 to decide whether to accept.

In the US, Business Insider has reported that severance calculations vary by internal job level and length of service. Microsoft has not announced a single payout formula applicable to all eligible employees. Individual terms depend on the offer received.

Is the offer linked to Microsoft's AI push?

Microsoft is investing heavily in AI infrastructure and products while adjusting its workforce. However, the company has not said that AI adoption directly prompted this particular programme.

Microsoft says the offer gives employees a supported route to leave while helping participating teams adapt to changing business needs. The expected acceptance figure remains a projection, not a final count of departures.