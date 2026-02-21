Microsoft has officially named Asha Sharma as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of its gaming wing, signaling a new leadership era as the sector navigates intense technological and commercial transitions.

In her debut address to the workforce, Sharma noted she assumes the position with “humility and urgency,” honoring the foundation laid by previous developers while highlighting the necessity for rapid movement as gaming expands across diverse platforms and emerging tech.

Sharma offered her gratitude to the departing leadership team, including Xbox head Phil Spencer, for establishing what she called an “extraordinary” groundwork, noting that the organisation now serves as a guardian for some of the most iconic narratives and global fanbases in media.

Three strategic priorities

Sharma defined three primary goals for the department, starting with a renewed dedication to “great games” as the fundamental engine of growth.

“Everything begins here,” she expressed, focusing on compelling characters, resonant stories, and groundbreaking mechanics. She promised sustained backing for major internal brands alongside a willingness to embrace creative risks and global market growth.

To support this objective, Sharma promoted Matt Booty, pointing to his history of steering decorated development teams and his deep rapport with the creator community.

A 'Return of Xbox' identity

The second objective focuses on reinforcing the Xbox brand’s core identity, specifically for its long-standing console audience.

Sharma stated the organisation will “recommit to our core Xbox fans” even as it pushes gaming beyond proprietary hardware into PC, mobile, and cloud environments. She described the console not as a restriction, but as a cultural anchor that binds creators and consumers together.

“Gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware,” she observed, noting that Microsoft intends to enable developers to “build once and reach players everywhere.”

Shaping the 'Future of Play'

The third pillar addresses what Sharma termed the “reinvention of play,” involving trials with novel commercial models and platforms centered on creators. However, she offered a guarded perspective on artificial intelligence, separating her vision from the cost-reduction trends seen elsewhere in tech.

The firm, she promised, will not “chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop,” maintaining that gaming is a creative art form produced by humans utilising sophisticated toolsets.

Looking ahead

Sharma characterised this change as a revival of the “renegade spirit” that originally fueled Xbox, urging her staff to challenge existing workflows, safeguard what is effective, and take calculated risks.

Her transition occurs as major industry players re-evaluate distribution, profit models, and production chains amidst the rise of cloud gaming, universal play, and AI-driven development.

“The next 25 years belong to the teams who dare to build something surprising,” Sharma concluded, indicating a path that merges technical growth with a heavy emphasis on artistic integrity and player loyalty.