Microsoft India partners with WhiteHat Jr to offer coding concepts for students

Microsoft India and edtech start-up WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers access to personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft.



Byju's-owned Whitehat Jr will offer a Code with Minecraft course for students on its platform, it said in a statement.

The collaboration is part of Microsoft and WhiteHat Jr's joint vision to reimagine learning in India with technology to unlock new possibilities for learners and empower educators.



The Code with Minecraft programme will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.



The Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft's rich, ever-evolving environment while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals, the statement read further.

As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages, it added.