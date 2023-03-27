Microsoft introduces Instagram-like stories on Bing search using AI: How it works

Microsoft is expanding its GPT-driven features with every update. In a recent blog post, the company announced that it will now show AI-generated Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0 in its Bing Search. As per Microsoft, these Stories will allow users to 'consume bite-sized information' in several ways while the Knowledge Cards have also been updated with AI interactives.

Microsoft adds ‘AI-generative Stories’ for Bing Search

These stories will look just like Stories on platforms like Instagram or Snapchat. They will come with a progress bar on top, before moving to the next slide. The Stories will include text, images, video, and audio. The short video/slide format is one of the most popular and quickest ways to get and circulate information.

As per the company blog post, these Stories will be available in several languages so that the tool can cater to a large palette of audience. “They are available to all Bing users in English, French, Japanese, German, Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Arabic”.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also announced Knowledge Card 2.0 for Bing Search. These Knowledge Cards appear on the right side of the Bing Search. These cards help users find information on any topic that interests them via image-based timelines, polls, actions and related topics.

The company reveals that they have expanded “the richness and breadth of knowledge cards supported by Bing using generative AI”.

Microsoft has also fixed a few issues for its Bing users like making it easier to copy text from Bing Mobile app on iOS. It has also updated the voice detection feature so that the messages do not get sent automatically before the user has even finished speaking. Lastly, it has now updated the Bing search queries issues that triggered a chat with the same query whenever the users scroll up.

Additionally, Microsoft has also announced an AI-image creator earlier this month. It is powered by an advanced version of the DALL-E model from OpenAI.

