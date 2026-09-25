Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 12 and Laptop 13 with Snapdragon X2 Plus: Key upgrades explained

Must Read: Meta Muse Charm puts an AI agent in your pocket: What you can actually do with it

Surface Pro 12-inch features and specifications

The Surface Pro 12-inch is a fanless 2-in-1 Windows 11 Home PC with a 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen and weighs 686g without the keyboard. It is powered by a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering 80 TOPS and an Adreno GPU. It comes with 16GB or 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS storage.

Advertisement

The Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 and has two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports. It gets a 1080p Full HD front camera and a 10-megapixel Ultra HD rear camera. Microsoft rates it for up to 15.5 hours of local video playback and 13 hours of active web usage. A power supply is not included. The display is 25% brighter at 500 nits, and the device supports the Surface Slim Pen and Microsoft Ink Canvas for sketching, annotating, generating images and summarising text. It starts at $1,149.99 (roughly ₹1.10 lakh), and an optional 5G version will be offered to commercial customers.

Must Read: Google wants to build AI data centres in space: What Project Suncatcher's satellite test means

Surface Laptop 13-inch features and specifications

Advertisement

The Surface Laptop 13-inch runs Windows 11 Home and features a 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen with a full-size backlit keyboard, precision touchpad and aluminium body. It weighs 1.23kg and uses the same six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU and Adreno GPU.

It comes with 16GB or 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and removable 256GB or 512GB UFS storage, plus Wi-Fi 7, two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 1080p Full HD camera and offers up to 22.5 hours of local video playback and 18 hours of active web usage. The touchscreen is touch-optimised and does not support Surface Pen or Surface Slim Pen input. It starts at $1,199 (roughly ₹1.15 lakh).

Surface Mouse

Microsoft has also launched the Surface Mouse for $79.99 (approximately ₹7,700), with haptic feedback, Bluetooth 6.0, an ambidextrous design and a customisable action button for Copilot and shortcuts.

Both devices will be available in Violet, Black and Platinum and go on sale from October 13 in select markets.

In India, Microsoft has listed the new Surface Pro 12-inch on its official website as available through select retailers, but the company has not yet confirmed India-specific pricing or sales date.