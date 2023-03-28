Microsoft layoffs: 559 employees fired from Seattle offices, taking total to over 2,700

Microsoft laid off 559 employees from its Bellevue and Redmond offices in Washington state in the US, according to a report by The Seattle Times. So far, the company has fired 2,743 employees in just the Seattle area. Notably, the company had already announced 10,000 cuts earlier this year.

The layoffs were reportedly announced by Washington State Employment Security Department and majorly included employees in Microsoft’s security operations.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the latest layoffs are part of an effort to align the company's cost structure with their revenue that was announced in January. For the unversed, the 10,000 employees fired in early 2023 were from the supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things.

At the time, Microsoft Satya Nadella had stated that the company will be making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter). The company had over 2,20,000 employees in total and the layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.

