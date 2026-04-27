Microsoft loosens OpenAI ties with multi-cloud freedom, ends revenue share

Microsoft has reworked its partnership with OpenAI, introducing a more flexible and commercially independent framework even as both companies double down on long-term collaboration in artificial intelligence infrastructure and products.

In a blog post on April 27, Microsoft said the amended agreement is aimed at bringing “flexibility, certainty and a focus on delivering the benefits of AI broadly,” while simplifying how the two companies operate together.

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“The rapid pace of innovation requires us to continue to evolve our partnership to benefit our customers and both companies,” Microsoft said. “Today, we are announcing an amended agreement to simplify our partnership and the way we work together, grounded in flexibility, certainty and a focus on delivering the benefits of AI broadly.”

Multi-cloud shift, but Azure stays central

A key change allows OpenAI to distribute its products across multiple cloud providers, marking a significant shift from the earlier tightly coupled structure with Microsoft’s cloud.

Even so, Microsoft retains a privileged position. “Microsoft remains OpenAI’s primary cloud partner, and OpenAI products will ship first on Azure, unless Microsoft cannot and chooses not to support the necessary capabilities,” the company said.

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At the same time, “OpenAI can now serve all its products to customers across any cloud provider,” signalling a move towards broader enterprise adoption without cloud lock-ins.

Licensing reset and revenue overhaul

The revised agreement also reshapes the financial and intellectual property relationship between the two firms.

Microsoft will retain access to OpenAI’s technology but on looser terms. “Microsoft will continue to have a license to OpenAI IP for models and products through 2032. Microsoft’s license will now be non-exclusive,” the company said.

In a notable shift, Microsoft will no longer share its revenue with OpenAI. “Microsoft will no longer pay a revenue share to OpenAI,” it added.

However, the reverse flow remains intact for now. “Revenue share payments from OpenAI to Microsoft continue through 2030, independent of OpenAI’s technology progress, at the same percentage but subject to a total cap,” Microsoft said.

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Strategic alignment remains intact

Despite the structural changes, both companies signalled that the core partnership remains deeply integrated, especially around infrastructure and next-generation AI systems.

“While this amendment simplifies the partnership, the work we’re doing together remains ambitious,” Microsoft said, pointing to plans spanning “scaling gigawatts of new datacenter capacity,” collaboration on “next-generation silicon,” and applying AI to areas such as cybersecurity.

Microsoft also confirmed it will “continue to participate directly in OpenAI’s growth as a major shareholder,” underscoring that the relationship, while evolving, remains strategically critical for both sides.

The reset comes at a time when both companies are expanding their enterprise AI ambitions, with the new structure offering OpenAI greater commercial freedom while ensuring Microsoft retains early access and deep integration into its technology stack.