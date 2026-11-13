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Microsoft outage raises cybersecurity concerns for Indian businesses as SOCs face potential monitoring blind spots

Microsoft outage raises cybersecurity concerns for Indian businesses as SOCs face potential monitoring blind spots

The prolonged disruption to Microsoft 365 services could leave enterprises with gaps in real-time threat monitoring, delayed security alerts and compromised incident-response workflows, exposing a critical vulnerability in their dependence on cloud-based security infrastructure.

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Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 5:23 PM IST
Microsoft outage raises cybersecurity concerns for Indian businesses as SOCs face potential monitoring blind spotsThe disruption, which has affected services including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot across multiple countries, is having implications beyond employee productivity and business communication.

Microsoft's assurance that the prolonged disruption to its Microsoft 365 services was not caused by a cyberattack may have allayed one concern, but the outage is raising another: the possibility that businesses themselves could become more vulnerable to cyber threats when critical security-monitoring systems are disrupted during one of the longest outages in history.

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The disruption, which has affected services including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot across multiple countries, is having implications beyond employee productivity and business communication. For Indian enterprises that rely on Microsoft's security ecosystem, the degradation of certain services could create gaps in real-time threat monitoring, security intelligence and incident response.

According to cybersecurity industry executives, the disruption to Microsoft's ecosystem has affected the functioning of certain components used by Security Operations Centres (SOCs), which monitor enterprise networks and endpoints for potential cyber threats.

"Microsoft Defender services have experienced degradation. While the agents deployed across endpoints and networks may continue functioning, the problem is that they are not adequately connecting to Microsoft's servers to receive updates," said one of the industry leaders.

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This could affect the flow of security information to SOC teams, particularly in organisations that depend on Microsoft's security products, including Defender and Sentinel, for threat detection and monitoring.

MUST READ: Microsoft 365 outage continues as recovery efforts falter, disrupting Outlook, Teams and Copilot

Industry executives also pointed out that while Microsoft Sentinel, the company's security information and event management (SIEM) platform, was continuing to function, disruptions to associated services, including Copilot, were affecting certain automated workflows and security operations.

The impact is also extending to the communication infrastructure that SOC providers use to coordinate with enterprise clients. With Exchange Online and Teams experiencing disruptions, security service providers could face difficulties communicating incident alerts, responding to customers and coordinating remediation efforts.

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"Even if an issue is detected, communicating the same to the client becomes a challenge when email and collaboration services are not working," one of the executives said.

ALSO READ: Microsoft 365 outage hits 74 countries; Outlook, Teams and Copilot knocked offline

A further concern is the possibility of delayed security telemetry. If security logs and updates are not flowing into monitoring systems in real time, SOC teams could face a backlog of information once services are restored. This could make it harder to distinguish between routine alerts and potentially critical incidents during the recovery period.

Cybersecurity experts caution that such disruptions do not necessarily mean enterprise networks have been compromised. However, reduced visibility and delayed incident communication could complicate the detection and investigation of suspicious activity.

The outage also underscores the growing dependence of enterprises on a concentrated set of technology providers for both productivity and cybersecurity functions. Even organisations using alternative security platforms may continue to rely on Microsoft's email and collaboration tools to communicate with customers and coordinate incident response.

For businesses, the incident highlights the need to assess whether their security operations can continue independently when a major technology provider experiences an outage.

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DO READ: Jensen Huang exit: Over $3 billion worth of Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia in peril

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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