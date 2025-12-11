Business Today
Microsoft partners with TCS, Cognizant, and other IT giants to boost agentic AI adoption

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces a strategic partnership with TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, and Wipro to increase agentic AI adoption.

Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Dec 11, 2025 3:04 PM IST
Microsoft partners with TCS, Cognizant, and other IT giants to boost agentic AI adoptionSatya Nadella's India AI Tour continues

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella continues his 3-day “India AI tour”, and during his Bangalore stop on December 11, he announced a strategic partnership with popular IT giants Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro to boost agentic AI adoption. 

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft will deploy two lakh Microsoft Copilot licences into its products, like Office, to help employees work faster and smarter, making it one of the biggest corporate AI rollouts. This is said to scale enterprise-scale AI adoption. 

Reportedly, integrating Microsoft Copilot into core business operations is said to drive impactful changes, such as improving productivity, innovation, and customer engagement. Nadella further highlighted that greater AI integration will help employees work more efficiently and contribute to company growth and development. 

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said, “Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI, they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work.” The announcement comes soon after Microsoft pledged to invest $17.5 billion in India over four years to build the country’s cloud and AI infrastructure.

Nadella also talked about India’s agentic AI adoption, highlighting Cognizant’s multi-agent system, Wipro’s smart use of data agents in sales and finance, and Swiggy’s real-time data agents. Now, his next and final destination will be Mumbai on December 12, where he plans to meet business and technology leaders.

Published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:04 PM IST
