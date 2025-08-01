Microsoft says AI will take away these 40 jobs: Check if your role is safe

As artificial intelligence accelerates its integration into the workplace, Microsoft Research has identified the 40 jobs most susceptible to disruption from AI, and another 40 that are least likely to be impacted. The report offers a sobering look at how rapidly advancing AI technologies could reshape the global labour market.

Advertisement

The study, conducted by Microsoft’s research division, focuses on job roles in the United States, but experts believe the findings are broadly applicable to other developed and developing nations. At the core of the analysis is a measure called “AI applicability”, the degree to which AI can be used to perform or enhance a particular job. The higher the applicability score, the more likely AI is to replace or transform that role.

Microsoft itself is actively deploying AI tools like Copilot across its software ecosystem and has laid off thousands of employees in 2025, reportedly to prioritise AI investment. While AI can improve efficiency, the study raises concerns that many roles may be eliminated entirely, with few signs of meaningful job creation in affected sectors.

Advertisement

40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Disrupted by AI

These roles are largely based on communication, analysis, content creation, or clerical work, all areas where AI models like ChatGPT or image generators are already proving capable:

Interpreters and Translators Historians Passenger Attendants Sales Representatives of Services Writers and Authors Customer Service Representatives CNC Tool Programmers Telephone Operators Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs Brokerage Clerks Farm and Home Management Educators Telemarketers Concierges Political Scientists News Analysts, Reporters, and Journalists Mathematicians Technical Writers Proofreaders and Copy Markers Hosts and Hostesses Editors Business Teachers (Postsecondary) Public Relations Specialists Demonstrators and Product Promoters Advertising Sales Agents New Accounts Clerks Statistical Assistants Counter and Rental Clerks Data Scientists Personal Financial Advisors Archivists Economics Teachers (Postsecondary) Web Developers Management Analysts Geographers Models Market Research Analysts Public Safety Telecommunicators Switchboard Operators Library Science Teachers (Postsecondary)

The study notes that many of these positions rely on skills that large language models can mimic or automate, such as writing, translating, summarising data, or synthesising information. Even visual fields like modelling are now at risk due to the rise of AI-generated imagery.

Advertisement

40 Jobs Least Likely to Be Disrupted by AI

In contrast, the least affected roles tend to involve physical labour, in-person service, manual dexterity, or complex real-world environments where AI still lacks capabilities:

Dredge Operators Bridge and Lock Tenders Water Treatment Plant and System Operators Foundry Mold and Coremakers Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators Pile Driver Operators Floor Sanders and Finishers Orderlies Motorboat Operators Logging Equipment Operators Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Roustabouts (Oil and Gas) Roofers Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators Helpers–Roofers Tire Builders Surgical Assistants Massage Therapists Ophthalmic Medical Technicians Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators Supervisors of Firefighters Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers Dishwashers Machine Feeders and Offbearers Packaging and Filling Machine Operators Medical Equipment Preparers Highway Maintenance Workers Helpers–Production Workers Prosthodontists Tire Repairers and Changers Ship Engineers Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Plant and System Operators (All Other) Embalmers Helpers–Painters, Plasterers Hazardous Materials Removal Workers Nursing Assistants Phlebotomists

These roles remain relatively safe for now as they depend on real-world interaction, physical strength, mobility, or high-touch care, which current AI systems are not equipped to handle effectively.

AI's Role in Reshaping Work

While Microsoft emphasises that AI can enhance productivity, critics argue that in many cases, companies are simply using AI to reduce costs by downsizing teams. Former CEO Bill Gates has also warned that AI poses a significant risk to employment if not managed responsibly.

Advertisement

As the pace of AI adoption increases, so too does the urgency for governments and businesses to establish frameworks for reskilling workers and managing transitions. Without such guardrails, the economic shock of widespread AI disruption could be far-reaching.