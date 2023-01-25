Microsoft services face major outage; Teams, Outlook, Store stop responding

Microsoft services, including MS Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, are down. Most of the outage reports are being sourced from Indian users. Downdetector has over 3500 reports for just Teams. LinkedIn, a popular professional social media platform, is also witnessing an outage. Outlook users in India have also recorded over 3,000 reports so far.

Microsoft has also acknowledged the issue. A tweet by Microsoft 365 Status read, "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. January 25, 2023

Microsoft Azure, the company's public cloud platform, is also facing an outage leading us to believe that the server hosting Microsoft services has been impacted.

This is a developing story.