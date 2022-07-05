Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India: Here are all the details

Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. This laptop is one of Microsoft’s affordable Surface laptop models and it comes wit the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 under the hood. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 was launched globally last month and it has finally been brought to India.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 does not sport a major design change of any sort, but Microsoft has made some changes to make it more user-friendly. On the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 users can now change the trackpad, display, keyboard, battery, and Surflink cable. However, Microsoft has not shared any details about its repair program in India so it is possible that it might not be made available here at all.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs 1.1 kgs and features a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with 1536 x 1024 pixels resolution. The Microsoft logo features prominently in the middle of the cover like all other Surface laptops.

The 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is paired with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that can be expanded. The laptop comes with a USB Type C port along with a regular USB port to connect external devices. Like all its other laptops, Microsoft is using the standard Surface Connect port to charge this laptop.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 price in India

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is priced at Rs 73,999 for the 8GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB model costs Rs 80,990. Microsoft has a different pricing for business consumers with the range starting from Rs 79,090.

Compared to global prices, Microsoft has almost doubled the prices for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 in India.

