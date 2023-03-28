Microsoft Teams gets a massive makeover with 2X faster speed and new UI

Microsoft Teams has received a major update that makes it faster and easier to use. In a recent blog post, the company announced that the platform has been redesigned. It is now two times faster than the present version. One of the key highlights of the update is that it will now take 50 percent less memory.

Microsoft revamps its Teams platform: What’s new

Microsoft says that Teams has now become two times faster than before while using half the system resources. “To achieve this, we have made a ground-up investment to overhaul the platform to optimize the data, network, chat, and video architecture for speed and performance,” says Microsoft in a blogpost.

As claimed by the company, performing tasks like launching a program or joining a video call and more will be twice as fast.

Are you ready for the new Teams? It's faster, simpler, smarter, and more flexible than ever. Read more: https://t.co/iwasoNxVmT #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/ogQ7IvQJfG — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) March 27, 2023

Additionally, the company has tried making the UI cleaner and simple. Microsoft claims that it has enhanced its authentication model, synchronization, and notification systems. It will allow users to stay on top of notifications, manage messages or search for information more easily along with organizing channels.

It has also introduced threaded conversations, customizable group chats and interactive emojis. The company has further updated its pre-join experience, gallery view and screen-sharing features.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft Teams will consume up to 70 percent less disk space and up to 50 percent less memory.

Microsoft Teams is also focusing on enhancing the AI experience that includes features like intelligent recap and Copilot for Microsoft Teams. It will allow users to stay updated about what they missed before they joined a call.

It has also been working on 3D avatars for users for over 2 years and the company is likely to roll it out in May this year.

New Microsoft Teams Availability

Microsoft is targeting the general availability of new Teams later this year in 2023. In the meantime, the company encourages commercial customers using Windows to try the public preview, which is being rolled out. Microsoft claims that it intends to extend the preview release to a broader set of customers, including those using Macs later this year.

Also Read: Microsoft introduces Instagram-like stories on Bing search using AI: How it works