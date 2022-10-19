Windows 11 user? This new feature will finally let you download Android apps

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 11 update with some new features and enhancements. This new update will change some of the core features of the Windows ecosystem, including new Tabbed File Explorer and Taskbar Overflow features. This could change the way we navigate the operating system. Over and above that, Microsoft is using AI to provide a feature called Suggested Actions. The tech giant is also expanding support for the Amazon Appstore that will enable Android apps on the Windows operating system.

Availability

The new Windows 11 features will be available today in an optional non-security preview release and a phased rollout via the company’s servicing technology and new apps via Microsoft Store updates. The new features will be made broadly available to all editions of Windows 11, version 22H2 in the November 2022 security update release.

Tabbed File Explorer

File Explorer on Windows will now behave more like browsers. Tabs on File Explorer will let you organize your files and switch between your folders. OneDrive will also make it easier for users to see important information like which colleagues most recently edited or commented on your file. When sharing content, Windows can also provide a list of contacts you’re likely to share content with and some personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account.

Suggested Actions



Windows is furthering the use of AI which will suggest different actions by anticipating your needs and giving you suggestions for actions you may wish to take. For instance, when there are phone numbers or future dates in text, Windows highlights them, making it easy to click and call with Phone Link, Teams or Skype, or click to schedule an appointment, adding an event in your Calendar app.

Taskbar Overflow



Taskbar is getting two enhancements. First, if you like to pin a larger selection of apps to your taskbar than space allows, Taskbar gives you an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space. Second, when you right click on the taskbar, in addition to Taskbar Settings, you will also see an option to jump directly into your Task Manager.

Sharing made easy

This new Windows feature will make sharing files easier. Microsoft has enhanced the Windows Share experience so that users can share files with more discoverable devices nearby directly from your desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox and other apps.

Photos app

The Photos app will be a hub for all you pictures from your phone, camera and OneDrive. The new app is coming at the end of October. SImilar to you Android and iOS devices, the Windows Photos app will also offer a Memories feature.

The Photos app can also access all the photos on your iPhone with direct connection to your iCloud photo library. Users can have iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store and the photos you take with your iPhone will appear automatically in your Photos app. iCloud integration will be available in November.

Amazon Appstore

Through our partnership with Amazon, users will finally be able to access Android apps and games from the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft has claimed this feature will generally be available in 31 countries. The Amazon Appstore will have over 50,000 titles to choose from.

