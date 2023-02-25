Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot 'Sydney' was secretly tested in India for years

Microsoft has been secretly testing its Bing AI chatbot ‘Sydney’ for years, according to older user posts on Microsoft’s support forums. The chatbot has been quietly improving its capabilities and learning from interactions with users, and it’s only recently that Microsoft has chosen to reveal its existence officially to the public.

The Sydney chatbot is designed to assist users in finding information using Bing, Microsoft’s search engine. It’s able to understand natural language commands and respond with relevant results. The bot has been programmed to be conversational, using a friendly tone and providing helpful responses. India was one of the major testing grounds for Microsoft to fine-tune the chatbot.

In a statement to The Verge, Caitlin Roulston, director of communications at Microsoft said, “Sydney is an old codename for a chat feature based on earlier models that we began testing in India in late 2020. The insights we gathered as part of that have helped to inform our work with the new Bing preview. We continue to tune our techniques and are working on more advanced models to incorporate the learnings and feedback so that we can deliver the best user experience possible.”

Microsoft has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and chatbots are seen as a key area of development. Chatbots are becoming increasingly popular as a way to interact with customers and provide assistance with common tasks.

One of the key advantages of chatbots is their ability to provide instant assistance. Unlike traditional customer support channels, such as email or phone support, chatbots are always available and can respond to queries immediately. This can save customers time and frustration, and help businesses to provide better customer service.

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot was designed to work specifically with the search engine, but now the company is integrating it into its other products and services like Skype. Chatbots are still in their early stages of development, and there’s a lot of room for improvement. However, as AI and machine learning technologies continue to advance, chatbots are likely to become increasingly sophisticated and capable of handling more complex tasks.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee