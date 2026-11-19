Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently praised Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang’s legacy and contributions to the company and the technology industry globally. However, he refused to comment on whether Huang should return as Nvidia's CEO. Instead, Nadella stated that the decision is entirely with Nvidia's board of directors.
At Microsoft's Ignite conference in San Francisco, “I just want to give him space for what he needs to do there, and it's not up to me. It's up to the Nvidia board to decide what happens next.” Nvidia is currently witnessing major challenges after Huang exited the company amid claims of an extramarital affair and an alleged connection with a Chinese spy. However, Huang recently shared a public statement claiming that he is open to returning as Nvidia CEO if the board agrees.