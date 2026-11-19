Must read: 'I don't want to be stuck': Satya Nadella explains Microsoft's voluntary buyouts for 60,000 employees

Microsoft’s partnership with Nvidia

Despite challenges and Huang’s exit, Nadella expressed faith in Nvidia's leadership team and long-term prospects despite the ongoing leadership upheaval. “Nvidia does have a lot of human capital and very capable leadership,” he said. He also highlighted that he believes Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, who previously worked at Microsoft, and Nvidia's leadership strength beyond Jensen Huang.

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When it comes to Microsoft and Nvidia’s partnership, Nadella stated that Huang's departure has not affected its business relationship with Nvidia. Microsoft is continuing to deploy Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin processors, which are designed to power advanced AI computing infrastructure.

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“I'm making sure that we have the same type of partnership, and we're scaling Rubins as we speak,” Nadella said. “It's a pretty critical project for us.” Therefore, despite the leadership changes, the companies have managed to retain a close relationship.

Apart from Jensen Huang, Nadella also talked about Microsoft’s voluntary buyout, which impacted over 60,000 employees. Nadella said the initiative gave employees greater agency over their career paths during organisational transitions.