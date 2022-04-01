Microsoft's start-up founders platform to offer $300K worth of benefits, credits

To empower start-ups’ vision and fuel innovation to drive economic and societal progress for India and beyond, technology giant Microsoft has announced a Start-ups Founders Hub in India. Calling it a new digital and truly inclusive platform for start-up founders in India, the hub offers over $300,000 worth of benefits and credits, giving start-ups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.

Beyond access to technology, Microsoft says the Hub will empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones.

Microsoft is also partnering with innovative companies like OpenAI, a global leader in AI research and deployment, to provide start-ups with exclusive benefits and discounts. In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored start-up-centric training and a variety of start-up and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers or industry veterans and accelerate their growth.

“Disruptive innovation in Indian start-ups is accelerating India’s position to become one of the leading start-ups hubs of the world. As a trusted partner, we want to empower every start-up in India help scale their idea to become a unicorn and beyond. As a platform company, our cloud services and solutions are designed to empower founders to concentrate on what they do best – innovate at their own pace. Our aim is to provide start-ups access to the resources that will power their innovation, connect them with customers, and an ecosystem of developers, partners and investors to help them scale in India and beyond,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director – Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.

As the third largest ecosystem for start-ups in the world, India holds tremendous opportunities for emerging businesses across industries. And this initiative is designed specifically for early-stage start-ups to lower the barriers of business creation, be a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn. It is available to all start-ups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding.

