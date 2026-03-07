'Misused AI could let a single leader control a 10-million drone army', warns Anthropic CEO

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the future of warfare, and according to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, the shift could fundamentally change how military power is controlled. Amodei warned that advances in autonomous weapons could allow a single individual to command massive AI-driven drone armies, potentially eroding traditional safeguards that exist in human-led militaries.

Speaking about the trajectory of military AI, Amodei said modern armed forces still rely on human soldiers who operate within a framework of discipline, ethics and norms. Soldiers follow orders but retain the ability to question unlawful commands or refuse actions that violate the rules of engagement. The rise of AI-controlled weapons, he cautioned, could remove that human judgment from the battlefield.

Instead of human troops, future conflicts may rely on millions of autonomous drones that carry out commands automatically. “If this technology is handled incorrectly,” Amodei warned, a very small group of people — or even a single leader — could theoretically control an army of 10 million autonomous drones, dramatically concentrating military power.

The warning comes amid a growing debate in Washington and Silicon Valley over how far artificial intelligence should be integrated into military systems.

AI already shaping modern battlefields

While the most extreme scenarios remain theoretical, AI systems are already being used by militaries to support intelligence analysis, targeting assessments and battlefield planning. Advanced language models — including systems similar to Claude, developed by Anthropic — have been explored for operational planning, threat analysis and logistics coordination in US military operations.

According to reports, AI-assisted systems have been used by the United States during recent operations in Venezuela and in the ongoing conflicts across the Middle East. In these cases, large language models helped process large volumes of intelligence data, simulate operational scenarios and accelerate battlefield decision-making cycles — tasks that previously required large teams of analysts.

The integration of AI into defense systems has sparked tensions between the Pentagon and major AI developers. US officials have pushed for broader access to advanced AI tools for “all lawful uses,” including potential defense applications. However, Anthropic has said it will not allow its technology to be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous lethal weapons, reflecting ongoing debates within the AI industry over ethical boundaries.

A looming autonomous weapons race

Experts warn that AI-powered weapons could trigger a new global arms race. Autonomous systems could make warfare cheaper, faster and less politically costly, potentially lowering the threshold for conflict.

Amodei has repeatedly argued that AI represents a major global challenge, warning that the technology’s rapid development may outpace governments’ ability to regulate it. Powerful AI systems could influence not only military planning but also geopolitical strategy, giving unprecedented leverage to those who control them.