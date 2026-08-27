Mobile threat detections per user jump 49% across APAC; What Indian consumers need to know

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India records 18,187 mobile threat detections

India recorded 18,187 mobile threat detections during the quarter, making it one of the region's largest markets by volume. Indonesia recorded 15,163 detections. The figures come amid the rapid expansion of mobile-first services and smartphone usage across APAC.

For Indian consumers, Kaspersky said the Rewardsteal Trojan remains active. It disguises itself as reward or giveaway applications to steal sensitive information. The Thamera Trojan has also resurfaced and can hijack devices to create fraudulent social media accounts at scale.

Fake offers and messages

Cybercriminals are increasingly reaching consumers outside traditional email scams. Malicious links are being distributed through text messages, messaging apps, social media, fake job offers, cryptocurrency giveaways and digital promotions.

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Attackers also use fake domains, typosquatting and convincing copies of trusted brands to trick users into sharing credentials or personal information. Compromised messaging accounts can make malicious links appear to come from someone the victim already trusts.

AI is making scams harder to spot

AI is adding another layer of sophistication. In another study, Kaspersky found that 66% of scam victims believed AI had been used against them, including through AI-written messages, cloned voices and deepfake images or videos. More than half of successful scams studied were completed in under 30 minutes.

Choon Hong Chee, Head of Consumer Channel for APAC at Kaspersky, said: “Across APAC, mobile threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with cybercriminals combining stealthy attack techniques, persistent malware and AI-powered deception to target consumers. As scams become more convincing and harder to spot, staying protected requires security that can detect threats proactively, even before users realise they are under attack.”

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How consumers can protect themselves

Consumers are advised to verify apps before downloading them, remain cautious about “free reward” or cashback offers and review app permissions carefully. Users should also enable multi-factor authentication, verify links received through messages and social media, and keep operating systems and applications updated.

For smartphone users, the warning is less about avoiding digital services and more about using them carefully. A suspicious reward, urgent message or unfamiliar link can take only seconds to click, but verifying it first can help protect personal information, accounts and money.