'Most difficult decision': Amazon to continue firing employees till next year

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has revealed that the company will continue to fire employees till 2023. The layoff process began earlier this week, when the company announced that they are letting go employees from the Devices and Books businesses. Now Jassy has revealed that more layoffs will happen as Amazon's annual planning process extends into next year.

Amazon leaders will analyze the workforce to introduce role deductions at different levels. Jassy explained that they will be prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses.

In a note, he said, "Leaders across the company are working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we’ve hired rapidly the last several years."

Further, Jassy claimed the employees affected by the decision will be informed early in 2023. He said, "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023. We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organizations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritize communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements."

Jassy expressed that this has been the toughest decision he has taken since he took over the mantle of CEO. He said, "I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic)."