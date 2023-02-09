Moto E13 with 13MP camera launched in India at just Rs 6,999; see detailed specs

Motorola has recently launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone in India, the Moto E13. This device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, and is backed by 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Moto E13 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display also features a peak brightness of 400 nits.

On the camera front, the Moto E13 features a 13-megapixel primary camera. The camera supports features such as auto HDR, panorama, and burst mode. For selfies and video calls, the Moto E13 is equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Moto E13 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery, 10W standard charging and runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/GLONASS. The phone is also splashproof with an IP52 rating.

The Moto E13 is priced at Rs 6,999 and is available in two colour options: Ocean Blue and Emerald Green. Customers can purchase the device from Flipkart, Motorola India, and other authorized offline retailers.

