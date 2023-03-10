Moto G73 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset; see price and specs

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G73 5G in India, catering to budget-conscious users who still want to enjoy powerful features and hardware. This follows the introduction of the Moto E13, another budget smartphone designed for entry-level users.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As part of the launch, Motorola is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. The Moto G73 5G is available in two colours: Midnight Blue and Lucent White, and will go on sale on March 16 at 12 PM on Flipkart and official Motorola channels.

The Moto G73 5G is built with PMMA material on the back, which offers a glass-like smooth finish, though technically it is plastic. The rear cameras come inside a small rectangular module that also adopts the same design as the smartphone. Motorola promises water-resistant built, and the package also includes a transparent silicone case.

The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate, with a small hole punch at the centre that houses the selfie camera. The Moto G73 5G has a thickness of 8.29mm and weighs 181 grams.

The rear camera includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens that can also be used as a macro camera. Motorola claims that the 50-megapixel primary camera uses "Ultra Pixel" technology, which combines several pixels into one larger pixel to capture more detail and produce better images.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower charging. The charger is included in the box. Motorola is also highlighting the Moto G73's clean Android 13 experience.

