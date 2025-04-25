Motorola announces Perplexity AI partnership with latest Razr 60 Ultra

Perplexity has announced a global partnership with Motorola that will see its AI-powered answer engine pre-installed on millions of smartphones worldwide. The collaboration begins with the latest generation of Motorola devices, the Razr and Edge 60 series.

According to the announcement, Perplexity will be deeply integrated into Motorola’s hardware and software ecosystem. The pre-installed app is designed to provide users with instant access to Perplexity’s search and assistant capabilities without requiring a separate download from the Play Store.

Advertisement

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC in an interview that the Perplexity-Motorola integration is a distribution partnership, meaning it’s about Perplexity gaining users rather than revenue.

"We’re not making money off their sales or anything like that," he said. "We’re looking for usage, and they’re looking for introducing amazing new, cool features, so it’s like a win-win for both of us."

As part of the integration, the Perplexity app will offer features tailored specifically for Motorola devices. These include support for the Razr’s external display when folded, allowing users to access information even when the device is closed. In addition, the Perplexity Assistant will extend its functionality beyond simple information retrieval, enabling users to send emails, set reminders, play media, book restaurant reservations, and request rides.

Advertisement

Motorola users will also be able to access the assistant directly through Moto AI by typing "Ask Perplexity," and can explore additional content using Perplexity’s "Next Move" feature, which recommends related questions based on on-screen content.

This marks one of Perplexity’s most comprehensive integrations with a smartphone manufacturer to date.

New Motorola device owners will also receive three months of free access to Perplexity Pro, the company’s premium subscription offering. This includes advanced features such as in-depth research tools, a choice of AI models (including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and Sonar), unlimited file uploads, Pro Shopping, and enhanced reasoning capabilities.

Perplexity said the partnership is aimed at transforming smartphones into more capable assistants by combining AI-powered research and task execution tools in a native experience. The company described the integration as a step towards the future of mobile technology, where information synthesis and real-time action converge seamlessly.