Motorola Edge 60 Fusion debuts in India with Dimensity 7400 SoC, curved display, and MIL-grade durability

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 60 Fusion in India, positioning it as a powerful mid-range smartphone that brings premium design and specs under ₹25,000. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, features a curved 1.5K pOLED display, and includes durability ratings rarely seen in this segment with IP68, IP69, and MIL-810H.

Following the Edge 50 Fusion’s launch in May 2024, this upgraded variant raises the bar in both performance and design, aiming squarely at users looking for a flagship-like experience on a budget.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion starts at ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and ₹24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The device goes on sale on April 9 at 12 PM, via Flipkart and Motorola India’s website.

Buyers can choose from three Pantone-inspired colour options: Amazonite, Slipstream, and Zephyr.

The Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also supports HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and Motorola’s Water Touch 3.0 for seamless touch interaction even with wet hands.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB uMCP storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It comes with Android 15-based Hello UI and will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The phone houses a 50MP Sony LYT700C main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 3-in-1 light sensor at the rear. On the front, it sports a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Video recording supports up to 4K resolution.

AI-powered features include photo enhancement, adaptive stabilisation, and a magic eraser. The phone also supports Circle to Search, Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, and Family Space 3.0.

Audio gets a boost with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

With a 5,500mAh battery and 68W TurboPower fast charging, Motorola promises long-lasting performance with quick top-ups. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, and extensive connectivity support including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.