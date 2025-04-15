Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched in India with built-in stylus, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Android 15

Motorola has expanded its Edge 60 lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, a new mid-range smartphone that stands out with its integrated stylus, a rare feature in this segment. The phone, priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, is available at an effective starting price of ₹21,999 with applicable bank offers.

Following the success of the Motorola Edge 50 series and the recent Edge 60 Fusion, the Edge 60 Stylus brings stylus-based productivity to the brand’s growing user base. The stylus can be used for note-taking, sketching, or navigating the UI, adding extra functionality to the Android 15-powered device.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by a vegan leather back and rated IP52 for basic water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the photography front, the Edge 60 Stylus packs a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front shooter. The phone also includes AI enhancements like Auto Night Vision and AI Shot Optimisation.

It comes equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.