scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched in India with built-in stylus, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Android 15

Feedback

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched in India with built-in stylus, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Android 15

Motorola adds a fresh twist to its mid-range lineup with a stylus-equipped smartphone designed for productivity and creativity on the go.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola has expanded its Edge 60 lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, a new mid-range smartphone that stands out with its integrated stylus, a rare feature in this segment. The phone, priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, is available at an effective starting price of ₹21,999 with applicable bank offers.

Following the success of the Motorola Edge 50 series and the recent Edge 60 Fusion, the Edge 60 Stylus brings stylus-based productivity to the brand’s growing user base. The stylus can be used for note-taking, sketching, or navigating the UI, adding extra functionality to the Android 15-powered device.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by a vegan leather back and rated IP52 for basic water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the photography front, the Edge 60 Stylus packs a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front shooter. The phone also includes AI enhancements like Auto Night Vision and AI Shot Optimisation.

It comes equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement