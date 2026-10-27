Motorola Edge 70 Neo India launch: New report reveals 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display and more

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo - Expected specifications

The Edge 70 Neo is likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection is also reported. Under the hood, it could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

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For cameras, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel macro camera and a three-in-one light sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera is also reported, while the reported setup does not list a dedicated telephoto camera.

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Battery capacity could be another key feature. The handset is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Other reported specifications include an IP64 rating, a thickness of 8.49mm and a weight of 204 grams.

The phone could run Android 16 and receive four major Android OS updates, alongside five years of security updates. Expected configurations include 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

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Moto Edge 70 Neo is launching very soon & here’s what to expect : • 6.78” 1.5K 144Hz QC OLED • SD 7s Gen 3, UFS 3.1 • 50MP LYTIA 710 + 2MP Macro + 3 in 1 light sensor • 32MP front • 7000mAh + 45W • 4+5 OS updates • 6GB base The compact midrange smartphone dream ended? Guess the price — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) October 26, 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Neo - Colours, India launch and availability

The smartphone is reportedly being tested or planned in four Pantone colour options including Mountain View, Milky Blue, Sage and Gray Lilac. Motorola has indicated that the phone is planned for an India launch in the coming months, but its exact launch date, price and complete official specifications remain unannounced.

For comparison, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo launched globally with a 6.36-inch, 120Hz display, a 5,200mAh battery and a telephoto camera, but was not launched in India. The Edge 70 Neo’s reported larger screen and battery suggest a different set of priorities. Whether these upgrades translate into a compelling option for you will become clearer once Motorola confirms the device and its price.