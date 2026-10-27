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Motorola Edge 70 Neo India launch: New report reveals 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display and more

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India launch: New report reveals 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display and more

The upcoming Motorola phone is expected to bring a high-refresh-rate screen, a large battery and multiple memory options, with its India price yet to be announced.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 1:15 PM IST
Motorola Edge 70 Neo India launch: New report reveals 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display and moreMotorola Edge 70 Neo is likely to feature a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display. (Photo: Sanju Choudhary/X)

Motorola’s next Edge-series smartphone could bring a sizeable battery upgrade and a faster display to its mid-range lineup. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to launch in India in the coming months, although the company has yet to announce its price or a specific launch date. Recent reports have offered a closer look at what the device could bring to the table, including its processor, camera hardware and software support.

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According to 91mobiles, which cites tipster Sanju Chaudhry for the reported specifications, the smartphone could feature a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display. If these details hold up at launch, the phone could appeal to those who prioritise battery capacity and smooth scrolling. However, its final positioning will depend on the official specifications and pricing.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo - Expected specifications

The Edge 70 Neo is likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection is also reported. Under the hood, it could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

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For cameras, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel macro camera and a three-in-one light sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera is also reported, while the reported setup does not list a dedicated telephoto camera.

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Battery capacity could be another key feature. The handset is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Other reported specifications include an IP64 rating, a thickness of 8.49mm and a weight of 204 grams.

The phone could run Android 16 and receive four major Android OS updates, alongside five years of security updates. Expected configurations include 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo - Colours, India launch and availability

The smartphone is reportedly being tested or planned in four Pantone colour options including Mountain View, Milky Blue, Sage and Gray Lilac. Motorola has indicated that the phone is planned for an India launch in the coming months, but its exact launch date, price and complete official specifications remain unannounced.

For comparison, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo launched globally with a 6.36-inch, 120Hz display, a 5,200mAh battery and a telephoto camera, but was not launched in India. The Edge 70 Neo’s reported larger screen and battery suggest a different set of priorities. Whether these upgrades translate into a compelling option for you will become clearer once Motorola confirms the device and its price.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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