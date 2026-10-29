Motorola Edge 70 Neo trends on Google amid reports of 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display

MUST READ | Amazon launches 5 new Alexa devices with AI upgrades, including smart clock and photo frame

Motorola Edge 70 Neo - Why is it trending on Google?

Reported specifications suggest the phone could feature a 7,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. These features have attracted attention ahead of its expected India launch.

A surge in Google searches does not mean the phone has already sold well. Google Trends measures relative search interest rather than providing an exact count of searches or sales. The reported increase indicates growing curiosity about what Motorola may offer with its upcoming smartphone.

Advertisement

Expected specifications and features

The Edge 70 Neo is reportedly expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate lets the screen update more often, making scrolling and supported animations appear smoother than on a typical 60Hz display.

The phone is also said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. A battery of this capacity could offer longer use between charges, though real-world battery life will depend on factors such as screen brightness, software optimisation and usage patterns.

DON'T MISS | Motorola Signature 27 India launch announced: 200MP camera, Snapdragon chip teased

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The chipset should handle everyday tasks, multitasking and many games, but you should wait for independent performance tests before judging its real-world capabilities.

Advertisement

For photography, reports point to a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. The reported setup lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, which could matter for those who regularly take zoomed-in photos.

Expected price in India

The phone’s base variant is expected to cost under ₹30,000, according to reports. This is not an official price, and estimates may vary. Motorola has not yet confirmed the smartphone's price in India.

If the reported battery and display specifications make it to the final product, the Edge 70 Neo could appeal to users who prioritise battery endurance and smoother scrolling. Its processor and camera performance will also be important factors when comparing it with rivals.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India launch - What we know so far

Motorola has indicated the Edge 70 Neo will arrive in India in the coming months, but it has not yet announced a specific launch date or revealed full specifications. Reports also suggest that the phone could come Gray Lilac, Mountain View, Milky Blue and Sage color options.

For now, the reported 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display are among the main features attracting attention. Wait for Motorola’s official announcement before deciding whether to buy.