Motorola launches Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra and Moto Snap Wireless Charger at IFA 2026

The Edge 70 Plus combines a large battery with a 144Hz display and AI-powered features, while the watch adds Polar-backed health tracking, LTE connectivity and a bright OLED screen. The charger, meanwhile, supports higher wireless charging speeds on compatible devices. Here is what you need to know about Motorola’s latest offerings.

Motorola edge 70 plus

The Motorola Edge 70 Plus features a 200MP main camera with OIS, Pantone Validated colours and skin tones, 10x Super Zoom and 4K video recording. It also gets a macro camera and a 32MP selfie camera with AI optimisation, Group Mode and Adaptive Stabilisation. Its Photo Enhancement Engine is designed to automatically improve images.

The smartphone packs a 6500mAh battery, rated for up to 42 hours of talk time, 34 hours of video streaming or 23 hours of social media use. It supports 45W TurboPower charging and bypass charging for gaming.

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The phone features a quad-curved design, four Pantone finishes, military-grade durability, Gorilla Glass 7i and a 6.78-inch 144Hz Extreme AMOLED display. Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio are also supported. Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, RAM Boost and vapor-chamber cooling handle performance. Google Gemini and Circle to Search add AI capabilities.

Moto Watch Ultra

The Moto Watch Ultra runs Wear OS and uses Polar insights for sleep, stress, activity, calories and running. Its features include Serene, Nightly Recharge, Sleep Plus Stages, Activity Goal, Activity Score, Active Intensity Zones, Inactivity Alert, Smart Calories and Energy Sources.

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It supports LTE eSIM, calls, messages, Google Pay, dual-band GPS, Google Play apps and Motorola Qira. The watch has a 1.5-inch 2700-nit OLED display, 46mm stainless-steel body, IP68 and 5ATM protection, Gorilla Glass 3 and interchangeable 22mm bands. Battery life is rated at two days, with 24 hours of use from 15 minutes of charging.

Moto Snap wireless charger

The Moto Snap wireless charger supports up to 25W on Qi2.2 devices and 30W on compatible Motorola devices. It offers magnetic alignment, cooler charging, zero standby power consumption, overheat and overcharge protection, a 1.5m braided USB-C cable and magnetic-case compatibility.

Availability in India

The Edge 70 Plus will roll out in select European and Middle Eastern markets. The Moto Watch Ultra starts at €429, while the Moto Snap wireless charger starts at €39. Both accessories will launch in selected markets across multiple regions. The company hasn’t confirmed India pricing or availability for the Motorola Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra or the Moto Snap wireless charger.