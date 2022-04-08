Motorola launches the Moto G22 in India for Rs 10,999

Motorola has launched the Moto G22 in India and the smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back along with a 20W TurboPower charger. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 and it is going on sale on April 13. The Moto G22 will be available in two colours - Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black. The company said that it is going to available in a Mint Green soon.

The Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS LCD punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is just 185gm in weight and 8.4mm in thickness. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and ships with a 20W TurboPower Charger. The smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The quad camera system on the Moto G22 is made up of a 50MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone’s 118-degree ultra-wide camera lens, as the company claims, “squeezes 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78-degree lens and the depth sensor is designed to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits”. On the front there is a 16MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

The device also supports the usual Moto gestures like double twist for camera, chop-chop for flashlight and three finger screenshots. The Moto G22 has the MediaTek Helio G37 processor under the hood, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM which is “backed up by the improved power efficiency of Hyper Engine” the company said. Other features on the Moto G22 include a water-repellent design, a side Fingerprint Scanner and Face unlock.

