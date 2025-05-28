Motorola Razr 60 flip phone launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check features, details here

Motorola has unveiled the Razr 60, its latest foldable smartphone in India, priced at ₹49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The new device brings several firsts in the flip phone segment, including gesture-controlled video recording, Pantone-validated camera colour accuracy, and support for both motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display.

The Motorola Razr 60 features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. It also includes a feature allowing users to start, pause, or stop video recordings using hand gestures.

The device also debuts India’s first flip phone finishes in Pearl Marble and Fabric textures, alongside a vegan leather option. All colour variants are curated in collaboration with Pantone. The hinge is reinforced with titanium and certified to endure over 500,000 folds, aiming to improve durability and long-term use. The phone weighs about 188g and also carries an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Razr 60’s 6.9-inch main LTPO pOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The external 3.6-inch pOLED screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, is the largest in its segment and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The flip phone also includes several “Flex View” modes, such as Camcorder, Desk, and Tent mode, designed to support different content creation and multitasking scenarios.

Motorola is highlighting the integration of AI capabilities as a key differentiator. The Razr 60 also offers motoAI and Google Gemini features, including on the cover screen, making it the only flip phone in its price range that can do so. Users can access tools like personalised summaries, live transcription, image generation, smart recall, and voice-based search without opening the phone. The device also offers AI-powered editing in Google Photos and creative tools like AI-generated avatars and stylised wallpapers.

Powering the Razr 60 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset with on-device AI processing. It runs Hello UI based on Android 15 and promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The device supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging for its 4500mAh battery, along with Wi-Fi 7 and dual SIM (physical + eSIM) connectivity.

The Razr 60 will go on sale starting 4 June at 12pm via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in, and other leading retail outlets across India. It will be available in three Pantone-curated colours: Lightest Sky (Pearl Marble Finish), Gibraltar Sea (Fabric Finish), and Spring Bud (Vegan Leather Finish).