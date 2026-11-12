Motorola Razr Flex 2027: A wider foldable with 165Hz display could be coming next year

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 - Display and design details

According to Android Headlines, the Razr Flex is being developed under the codename Parker. It could feature a 6.92-inch OLED inner display with a resolution of 2,364 × 1,728 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The screen is also expected to support HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 4.97-inch outer OLED display could offer a resolution of 1,736 × 1,140 pixels.

The phone could measure 110 × 149 × 5.8mm when unfolded and 110 × 76 × 12.6mm when folded, with an estimated weight of 215 grams. Motorola may offer it in two Pantone colour options: Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander.

Photo credit: Android Headlines

Geekbench listing reveals processor details

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A device identified as Motorola Razr Flex 27 has appeared on Geekbench 6.7.1, recording 2,669 points in the single-core test and 8,837 points in the multi-core test. The listing mentions Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB RAM and Android 17.

This is worth noting because earlier reports had suggested the phone could use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The benchmark instead points to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. However, pre-release benchmark results do not necessarily reflect the final retail device.

Expected cameras and battery

The phone could feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras, comprising a primary and an ultra-wide sensor. Both displays are reportedly expected to house 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Other expected specifications include a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery, USB-PD wired charging, 25W Qi2 wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and IP48 and IP49 ratings.

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Motorola has not confirmed the phone's specifications, price or launch date.