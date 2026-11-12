Motorola Razr Flex 2027: A wider foldable with 165Hz display could be coming next year

Motorola could be preparing a different kind of foldable smartphone for 2027. Unlike the taller book-style foldables currently available, its upcoming Razr Flex is expected to feature a wider design, with a 6.92-inch folding display and a separate 4.97-inch cover screen.
The device has also appeared on Motorola's Australian support website under the Razr Flex 2027 name, possibly indicating the company's plans. While Motorola is yet to announce the phone officially, a report by Android Headlines and a Geekbench listing have offered some clues about its design and expected hardware.
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Motorola Razr Flex 2027 - Display and design details
According to Android Headlines, the Razr Flex is being developed under the codename Parker. It could feature a 6.92-inch OLED inner display with a resolution of 2,364 × 1,728 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The screen is also expected to support HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 4.97-inch outer OLED display could offer a resolution of 1,736 × 1,140 pixels.
The phone could measure 110 × 149 × 5.8mm when unfolded and 110 × 76 × 12.6mm when folded, with an estimated weight of 215 grams. Motorola may offer it in two Pantone colour options: Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander.
Geekbench listing reveals processor details
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A device identified as Motorola Razr Flex 27 has appeared on Geekbench 6.7.1, recording 2,669 points in the single-core test and 8,837 points in the multi-core test. The listing mentions Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB RAM and Android 17.
This is worth noting because earlier reports had suggested the phone could use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The benchmark instead points to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. However, pre-release benchmark results do not necessarily reflect the final retail device.
Expected cameras and battery
The phone could feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras, comprising a primary and an ultra-wide sensor. Both displays are reportedly expected to house 32-megapixel selfie cameras.
Other expected specifications include a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery, USB-PD wired charging, 25W Qi2 wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and IP48 and IP49 ratings.
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Motorola has not confirmed the phone's specifications, price or launch date.
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