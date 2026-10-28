Motorola Signature 27 India launch announced: 200MP camera, Snapdragon chip teased

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Motorola Signature 27 - Features and specifications

The Motorola Signature 27 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 mobile platform. Motorola says the processor is designed to improve performance across gaming, camera processing, connectivity and AI tasks.

To manage heat during intensive use, the smartphone will feature Motorola’s ArcticMesh cooling system. It combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, copper mesh and a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. Motorola says the system is designed to help the phone sustain performance during demanding workloads.

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For photography, the phone will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with Super Zoom Pro, offering up to 100x zoom using generative AI. It will also include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera. The company has also highlighted AI-powered video enhancements, though it has not confirmed the complete camera specifications for India.

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The Signature 27 will be Motorola’s first smartphone to feature audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It will offer dedicated sound modes for music, movies, gaming and podcasts.

Software, design and colour options

Motorola has promised up to seven major Android OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates for the Signature 27. The phone is expected to run Android 17 out of the box, although the company has not detailed the India-specific software configuration.

The smartphone will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, glass-ceramic elements and textured finishes. It is expected to be available in two colour options, including Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.

Motorola Signature 27 price in India

Motorola has not announced the Signature 27’s India price, storage variants or sale date. The original Motorola Signature launched in India at ₹59,999, but that price should not be treated as an indication of the new model’s cost.

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The company says it will share more details in November. Display specifications, battery capacity, charging speeds and the complete camera setup remain unconfirmed.