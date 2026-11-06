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Motorola Signature 27 launches in global markets with $1,599 price tag: Brings 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera, and more

Motorola Signature 27 launches in global markets with $1,599 price tag: Brings 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera, and more

Motorola Signature 27 launched in global markets at $1,599; India launch awaited. Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 1:12 PM IST
Motorola Signature 27 launches in global markets with $1,599 price tag: Brings 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera, and moreMotorola Signature 27 debuts with 200MP periscope camera and Snapdragon chip.

Motorola has launched its new-generation flagship phone, the Motorola Signature 27, in selected global markets with massive upgrades and a huge price tag. The smartphone comes with impressive specifications that include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 7000mAh battery, an Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display with up to 12,000 nits of peak brightness, and much more. But does the $1,599 price tag justify its upgrades?

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Must read: Motorola Signature 27 to Vivo X500: Smartphones expected to launch in India this November

Motorola Signature 27: Specifications and features

Motorola Signature 27 comes with a new 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display that offers 1.5K Super HD resolution and up to 12,000 nits peak brightness. It also combines Dolby Vision, Pantone Validated colour calibration, and SGS-certified blue light technology. The smartphone is marketed for its advanced camera system and performance, making it an enticing option in the flagship segment.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform paired with 12GB RAM and  512GB internal storage. It is also equipped with an ArcticMesh cooling system, which consists of micro-diamond-infused thermal gel and a thermal chamber.

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Must read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo trends on Google amid reports of 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display

For photography, the Motorola Signature 27 features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP Lytia 910 main camera with a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter with 100x AI Super Zoom, a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with Google's Gemini AI experience built in, alongside Motorola's own AI platform, Qira.

Motorola Signature 27: Price and India availability 

In global markets, the Motorola Signature 27 is launched at a starting price of $1,599 (around Rs 1,51,000). The smartphone is also confirmed to debut in India. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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