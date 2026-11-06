Motorola Signature 27 launches in global markets with $1,599 price tag: Brings 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera, and more

Motorola Signature 27: Specifications and features

Motorola Signature 27 comes with a new 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display that offers 1.5K Super HD resolution and up to 12,000 nits peak brightness. It also combines Dolby Vision, Pantone Validated colour calibration, and SGS-certified blue light technology. The smartphone is marketed for its advanced camera system and performance, making it an enticing option in the flagship segment.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is also equipped with an ArcticMesh cooling system, which consists of micro-diamond-infused thermal gel and a thermal chamber.

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For photography, the Motorola Signature 27 features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP Lytia 910 main camera with a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter with 100x AI Super Zoom, a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with Google's Gemini AI experience built in, alongside Motorola's own AI platform, Qira.

Motorola Signature 27: Price and India availability

In global markets, the Motorola Signature 27 is launched at a starting price of $1,599 (around Rs 1,51,000). The smartphone is also confirmed to debut in India. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed.