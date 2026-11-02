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Motorola Signature 27 to Vivo X500: Smartphones expected to launch in India this November

Motorola Signature 27 to Vivo X500: Smartphones expected to launch in India this November

From flagship smartphones with 200MP cameras to affordable 5G devices, several manufacturers are preparing new launches as India’s smartphone market enters another busy month.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST
Motorola Signature 27 to Vivo X500: Smartphones expected to launch in India this NovemberMotorola, Vivo and Xiaomi are among the brands expected to launch smartphones in November. (Photo: Motorola)

India’s smartphone market is expected to see several launches in November 2026, with Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi and other brands preparing devices across different price segments. The expected lineup includes premium phones with upgraded processors, high-resolution cameras and advanced displays, alongside more affordable models targeting those looking for 5G connectivity and larger batteries. Some upcoming devices could also feature batteries of up to 10,000mAh, highlighting the growing focus on battery capacity.

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Motorola, Vivo and Xiaomi prepare their next smartphone launches

Motorola’s Signature 27 is scheduled to launch in India on November 5. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and is expected to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera alongside a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary sensor. The phone will also feature the company’s ArcticMesh cooling system with a 3D vapour chamber, along with a glass-ceramic finish and an aluminium frame.

Motorola could also bring the Moto G47 Power 5G and Edge 70 Neo 5G to India. The former is expected to feature a Dimensity 6300 chip, a 7,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display. The Edge 70 Neo could feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

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Vivo’s X500 series could include the X500 5G, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, powered by Dimensity 9600 series processors. The Pro Max is expected to feature a 200MP telephoto camera and an 8,000mAh battery, while the Pro could offer a 2K 144Hz display and a 64MP periscope camera. The Vivo V80 FE and Y32 5G have also appeared in reports, with their India launch timelines yet to be confirmed.

Xiaomi has announced the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress 2026. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, a secondary rear display and two 200MP cameras.

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The Realme 17 Pro series could bring a 200MP primary camera, batteries of up to 10,000mAh and a 165Hz display on its top model. OnePlus is also expected to introduce the 16R, reportedly with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an 8,500mAh battery with 120W charging.

Budget smartphone launches also on the cards

Karbonn could return to the Indian smartphone market with the Rebel 5G, which is expected to cost under ₹20,000. The Wobble Speed 5G and itel A300 Plus are also among the devices to watch. Moneycontrol has additionally listed the POCO X8s 5G and Tecno Spark 50C, although their India launch details remain unclear.

The final prices, availability and specifications of these devices are yet to be confirmed by their respective manufacturers.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST
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