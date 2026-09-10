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Motorola’s answer to iPhone Duo? Company teases wider Razr Fold

Motorola’s answer to iPhone Duo? Company teases wider Razr Fold

Motorola teases a new foldable smartphone that resembles Apple's iPhone Duo form factor. Here's what we know about the new foldable phone so far.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Motorola’s answer to iPhone Duo? Company teases wider Razr FoldMotorola to launch a new form factor foldable phone, similar to iPhone Duo.

After Apple’s debut of its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, Motorola teased its own next move, a wider Razr Fold, hinting at a potential rival. Motorola has been launching foldables for years; however, like any other brand, it's bringing a new passport-size form factor. The company has shared a cheeky teaser on its social handles, saying that it has another foldable coming soon.

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In the teaser video, a wider version of the Razr Fold as its next foldable, which looks like a response to Apple’s new iPhone Duo. In the video, Motorola says, “Some are just discovering it. We’ve been making it even better.⁣ Just wait for our next move.”

Must read: The iPhone folds! Apple unveils its first-ever foldable ‘iPhone Duo’ at Rs 2,99,900 

In the video, Motorola shows several generations of its foldables snapping shut. It starts with the iconic pink Motorola Razr flip and ends with the latest Motorola Razr Fold. At the end of the teaser video, the company shows a black foldable phone that flaunts a shorter, wider body, similar to the design of Apple’s iPhone Duo.

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Motorola describes the device as its “next move”, revealing its upcoming innovation in the foldable segment. However, it has not officially confirmed what the device is. The wider Razr Fold interpretation is speculation based on the teaser's design and wording.

It should also be noted that Apple and Motorola are not the only brands with wider foldable phones. Earlier in July, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a new wider form factor, and Xiaomi continued the trend at IFA 2026 with the 18 Fold.

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Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

Apple’s iPhone Duo has been rumoured for years, but its 2026 spotlight was stolen by Chinese brands. In addition, its Rs 3 lakh price tag, also puts it firmly in the premium segment, which could make the device a tough sell for price-conscious consumers. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced at just Rs 1.80 lakh, which makes it significantly cheaper than Apple’s foldable. Now, with Motorola’s entry, buyers may get another affordable option in the segment.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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