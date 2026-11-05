Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging details

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What Geekbench reveals about Motorola's upcoming phone

The Geekbench listing provides an early indication of the smartphone's processing capabilities. The device is identified with Qualcomm's SM8845 chipset, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU.

The processor has an octa-core configuration, with two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores running at 3.32GHz. In the benchmark tests, the handset recorded 2,109 points in the single-core test and 8,586 points in the multi-core test. The listing also shows Android 16.

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Another detail worth noting is its memory configuration. Geekbench reports 10.9GB of available memory, suggesting that Motorola could offer a 12GB RAM variant. These scores and specifications come from a test listing, so the final retail version could deliver different results.

WPC listing reveals design and wireless charging support

While Geekbench offers clues about the internal hardware, the WPC certification provides a look at the phone's exterior. The listing identifies the handset as Moto One and confirms Qi Extended Power Profile (EPP) wireless charging support of up to 15W.

The certification images show a dark green handset with a flat-looking display and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. At the back, there is a square camera housing with four circular elements arranged in a 2x2 layout.

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However, the certification does not reveal the specifications of the individual rear cameras or confirm whether the phone supports faster proprietary wireless charging.

Motorola has not announced the smartphone yet. Its final retail name, price, battery capacity, complete camera specifications and launch timeline remain unknown.