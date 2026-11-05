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Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging details

Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging details

Motorola's next smartphone could bring a powerful Qualcomm processor and wireless charging support, with two early listings offering a first look at what the company is developing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging detailsMotorola's upcoming phone appears with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 15W wireless charging support.(Photo:WPC)

Motorola appears to be testing a new smartphone that could join its growing portfolio of performance-focused devices. A handset carrying the model number XT2771-1 has surfaced on Geekbench and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) certification database, revealing some of its expected hardware and charging capabilities.

The Geekbench entry points to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, an Adreno GPU and a possible 12GB RAM configuration. Meanwhile, the WPC listing confirms support for 15W wireless charging and offers an early glimpse of the phone's design. The device is identified as Moto One in the certification database, although it remains unclear whether Motorola will use this as its final retail name.

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What Geekbench reveals about Motorola's upcoming phone

The Geekbench listing provides an early indication of the smartphone's processing capabilities. The device is identified with Qualcomm's SM8845 chipset, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU.

The processor has an octa-core configuration, with two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores running at 3.32GHz. In the benchmark tests, the handset recorded 2,109 points in the single-core test and 8,586 points in the multi-core test. The listing also shows Android 16.

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Another detail worth noting is its memory configuration. Geekbench reports 10.9GB of available memory, suggesting that Motorola could offer a 12GB RAM variant. These scores and specifications come from a test listing, so the final retail version could deliver different results.

WPC listing reveals design and wireless charging support

While Geekbench offers clues about the internal hardware, the WPC certification provides a look at the phone's exterior. The listing identifies the handset as Moto One and confirms Qi Extended Power Profile (EPP) wireless charging support of up to 15W.

The certification images show a dark green handset with a flat-looking display and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. At the back, there is a square camera housing with four circular elements arranged in a 2x2 layout.

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However, the certification does not reveal the specifications of the individual rear cameras or confirm whether the phone supports faster proprietary wireless charging.

Motorola has not announced the smartphone yet. Its final retail name, price, battery capacity, complete camera specifications and launch timeline remain unknown.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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