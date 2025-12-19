MrBeast eyes to start a new YouTube channel focusing on financial literacy

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is considering starting a new channel that explains how to spend responsibly. The YouTuber, in a conversation with Jon Youshaei, said that he wants to educate his millions of viewers about investing and explain financial concepts like a Roth IRA. However, all such conversations will be placed on a separate YouTube channel.

If MrBeast launches a new YouTube channel for financial literacy, then it might feel off from its usual content, which is best known for extreme stunt videos and entertainment content. However, many of his stunts involve giving a huge sum of money, such as contestants locked in a bunker for 100 days to win $500,000. Therefore, bringing a financial-related channel could be a strategic move for MrBeast.

According to a Business Insider report, the company behind MrBeast has also confirmed to launch a financial services product. Whether through educational videos or an entirely new financial product, we can expect videos and lessons on money management in MrBeast's entertaining style, which will likely help his audience become more financially savvy.

As of now, there is no confirmation if the service will be an app, a tool, a platform, or a new YouTube channel. We can only assume that there might be something big MrBeast may be planning, but we are yet to be certain of what kind of financial venture he’s planning. Therefore, we will have to wait for the upcoming announcement from the company to know what the new product is.