‘Much Appreciated’: Elon Musk responds to Reliance’s statement on Starlink’s India entry

“As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance said.

@RIL_Updates Much appreciated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

Reliance welcomes competition in satellite internet

Reliance also said it welcomed competition in the satellite communications sector, including from Starlink, but stressed that all companies must comply with Indian laws and policies while serving consumers.

“At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best,” the statement said.

The response comes amid growing debate over the regulatory requirements governing satellite-based internet services in India and the timelines for granting the necessary approvals.

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Starlink, meanwhile, maintained that it had been working with Indian regulators and industry stakeholders for more than five years to prepare for its proposed launch in the country.

“We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely — and all with the requisite government approvals,” Starlink said.

“Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” it added.

Satellite internet companies await clearances

The exchange has brought renewed attention to the approvals required before satellite internet providers can begin commercial operations in India.

Starlink, Reliance Jio’s satellite communications arm and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb are among the companies holding satellite communications licences. However, additional regulatory and security-related requirements remain before services can be rolled out.

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The dispute also comes as established Indian telecom operators and global satellite providers position themselves to compete in a market where satellite connectivity could extend internet access to remote and underserved areas.

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal has also pushed back against Musk’s allegations, highlighting the delays faced by existing applicants. Mittal said Eutelsat OneWeb had applied five years ago and was still awaiting clearance.

The competing statements underline the industry's demand for clarity on the approval process, even as companies prepare infrastructure and seek to enter India's satellite broadband market. While Musk's brief response acknowledged Reliance's statement, it did not indicate whether Starlink's regulatory concerns had been resolved.

The timing of commercial launches will depend on the completion of the required approvals and compliance procedures.