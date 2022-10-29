Musk forms a moderation council to decide on life ban reversal of users on Twitter

The world's richest man and now Twitter boss, Elon Musk finally completed his deal with the social media giant on Friday and announced his future plans with the company.

Musk tweeted that the company will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints and that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

This also Musk's first ever tweet after the completion of the deal that means business. Neither Twitter nor Musk had outrightly confimed the takeover. However, outgoing CFO Ned Segal confirmed his exit on Friday evening and cheered for the incoming team.

Segal's exit was a part of reshuffle that happened at the Twitter headquarters on Friday. The top brass including the Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadded were sacked and escorted out of the building.

Ever since the talks of a deal started, Musk has spoken about importance of free speech on Twitter and has included it in his vision for the company. He has often indicated towards reversal of life bans that have been imposed, including one on former U.S president Donald Trump. Free speech on Twitter and fixing of the spam and bot accounts issue have consistently been on Musk's plan through the saga of the deal as it unfolded over the past few months. He plans to make Twitter algorithm open sourced in order to increase trust among the users.

Musk on Friday also tweeted, "let the good times roll" with spoiler alert tag, over an hour before his tweet on formation of the moderation council.