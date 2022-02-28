MWC 2022: Realme launches the Realme GT 2 Pro, announces the GT Neo 3

2022 and it also shared details about the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone that is going to launch with 150W ‘UltraDart Charge’ technology. This tech, as the company detailed, should charge the smartphone to 50 per cent in just five minutes. While the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to make its India debut soon, the GT Neo 3 should launch in the second quarter of the year.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s “much more ambitious project”, as VP of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth put it, one with which Realme aims to enter a segment that is dominated by Apple and Samsung.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is going to run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 when it launches.

Today’s event also so the brand launching the vanilla Realme GT 2, the Realme Book Prime, and the Realme Buds Air 3.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a starting price of 649 euros or $725 (Rs 54,757 approx), but Realme has not announced the price for the Indian markets yet. The Realme GT 2 is priced at 449 euros (Rs 38,005 approx). The Realme GT 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888, while the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The flagship Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K resolution display and Realme has used a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 tech that allows the refresh rate on the device to auto-adjust depending on need. This also helps save battery life on the smartphone. The refresh rate on the Realme GT 2 Pro can go from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. The screen also has a 10-bit colour display and the peak brightness tops at 1400 nits. For protection, there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The company has also improved the cooling on the smartphone with a nine-layer cooling structure.

Realme has partnered with designer Naoto Fukasawa again to create the bio-based polymer with which the phone is made giving it a special paper-like texture and design on the back for the master edition.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is going to launch in four colours - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue. On the master edition, there is the bio-based copolymer material.

There are three cameras on the back which includes a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and two 50MP cameras (one wide-angle and one ultra-wide). The third camera on the back is a 40MP macro camera. The two 50MP cameras on the back use the Sony IMX766 and feature pixel Omni-directional PDAF, OIS, and EIS features. There is a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Along with three years of Android OS updates, the Realme GT 2 series is going to get four years of Android security patches.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charging.

The Realme GT Neo 3 that the company announced is going to debut with their proprietary UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA) which is the world’s first 100W-200W smart charging architecture. Eventually, Realme said that it is is going to focus on mass-producing more smartphones with this tech.

Realme’s UDCA can support charging powers between 100W and 200W and it employs Multi Boost Charge Pumps to boost the charging current, for optimal charging.

