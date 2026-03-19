Mystery behind 'Hunter Alpha' AI model revealed: Know what it is and why everyone’s talking about it

On March 11, 2026, two new artificial intelligence (AI) models, Hunter Alpha and Healer Alpha, mysteriously appeared on the OpenRouter, a developer platform that routes queries to multiple AI systems.

The listing was unusual since there was no official announcement or developer attribution. In addition, the platform also labelled the models as “stealth models.”

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"I only know my name, ‌my parameter ⁠scale and my context window length," the chatbot said.

Later, Reuters reported on the “Hunter Alpha” model, linking it to an upcoming release from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

In recent months, speculation around DeepSeek V4 has been building, and this listing created much anticipation, given its has some impressive specs.

Media reports also indicated that DeepSeek V4 comes with the same specifications as Hunter Alpha, which is expected to be released in April. Hence, the timing of the listing was coincidental.

However, the AI model is not from DeepSeek. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hype behind the Hunter Alpha model

After growing speculation, Luo Fuli, who currently leads Xiaomi's AI division, MiMo and is a former DeepSeek researcher, shared an X (formerly Twitter) post, revealing that the Hunter Alpha model is an "early internal test build of MiMo-V2-Pro.”

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“I call this a quiet ambush — not because we planned it, but because the shift from Chat to Agent paradigm happened so fast, even we barely believed it,” she added.

Hence, the quiet, anonymous release was intentional to gather unbiased feedback from users before officially announcing the model.

MiMo-V2-Pro & Omni & TTS is out. Our first full-stack model family built truly for the Agent era.



I call this a quiet ambush — not because we planned it, but because the shift from Chat to Agent paradigm happened so fast, even we barely believed it. Somewhere in between was a… — Fuli Luo (@_LuoFuli) March 18, 2026

The Hunter Alpha model is said to work as the “brain” behind an AI agent, allowing tools to carry out complex tasks with less human intervention than AI chatbots.

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Hunter Alpha's profile page reveals that Hunter Alpha is a 1-trillion-parameter model. It also has a context window of up to 1 million tokens, meaning it can process and remember a large amount of text or documents in a single conversation. Therefore, it’s a very large and powerful AI model.

A Reuters report revealed that MiMo plans to partner with five major agent frameworks, including OpenClaw, to bring free access to developers worldwide for a week. Xiaomi also plans to open-source when “the models are stable enough to deserve it.”

In addition, Xiaomi's Hong Kong-listed shares were also reported to surge by 5.8% on March 19, post the revelation of the AI model. The company is gradually moving from smartphones and EVs to an AI powerhouse with its latest Hunter Alpha model.

