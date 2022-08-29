NASA halts launch of new moon rocket Artemis 1 due to 'engine issue'

Engine issues during final liftoff preparations on Monday led to postponing the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket, Artemis 1.

"The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt," NASA tweeted.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon.

It represents a milestone in America's quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo programme ended 50 years ago.

The next launch attempt wouldn't be until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon.

No astronauts would be inside the rocket's Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, would be strapped in for the six-week mission.