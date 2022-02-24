National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing announced

Catering to the next-generation digital manufacturing and aiming to mitigate immediate disabilities of local industries, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Communications & Railways and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship announced the “National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing”.

"The Genesis of the National Strategy in India revealed by the government is to keep pace with rapid global manufacturing prowess. For this, India needs to adopt an integrated approach to additive manufacturing in all segments including defence and public sectors, especially within the nation's small, medium and large-scale industries," said MeitY.

The National Strategy on Additive manufacturing (AM) will aim to create a conducive ecosystem for design, development, and deployment, and to overcome technical and economic barriers for Global AM leaders to set up their operations with supporting ancillaries in India, facilitating development of the domestic market

and enhancement of global market share, the ministry further added.

The key goals of the government include positioning India as a global hub for Additive Manufacturing development and deployment, create and protect the integrity of India's AM intellectual properties.

The mission is to ensure creation of a sustainable ecosystem for the AM industry to compete globally, encourage AM transformation and driving capabilities in the country for developing core competencies, position India as a global Innovation and Research hub for Additive Manufacturing, ensure AM manufactured end-user functional components for domestic and export markets, promote creation of Indian IPR and ensure adequate measures for the protection of AM technology.

The government believes Additive Manufacturing (AM) has immense potential to revolutionize India’s manufacturing and industrial production landscape through digital processes, communication, imaging, architecture and engineering. With the release of the Strategy by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Innovation and R&D ecosystem will be encouraged in PPP mode to transform existing research knowledgebase to develop Additive Manufacturing grade materials, 3D printer machines and printed indigenous products for vast domestic and international market in various sectors including electronics, photonics, medical device, agro and food processing etc.



