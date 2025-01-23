NCLAT stays five-year ban on WhatsApp imposed by CCI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday stayed the five-year ban on WhatsApp that that was imposed by the Competition Commission of India directing it not to share data collected on its platform with its parent company Meta.



The NCLAT bench, comprising of Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Arun Baroka, said that the imposition of the five-year ban could lead to a collapse of the business model of WhatsApp.



The NCLAT also stayed the penalty of Rs 213.14 crore that was imposed by CCI as part of its order but directed WhatsApp to deposit 50% of it within two weeks. It, however, did not put a stay on the entire order of CCI.



Welcoming the NCLAT’s decision to grant a partial stay on the CCI order, a Meta spokesperson said, “While we will evaluate next steps, our focus remains on finding a path forward that supports millions of businesses that depend on our platform for growth and innovation as well as providing high-quality experiences that people expect from WhatsApp.”



In an order on November 18, 2024, India’s anti-trust regulator, the CCI had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on Meta for anti-competitive practices relating to the privacy policy update by its messaging app WhatsApp in 2021.



WhatsApp had made data sharing with Meta mandatory for all users, removing the earlier option to opt out. Users had to accept the new terms to continue using the platform, which is almost synonymous with messaging on smartphones.



CCI directed WhatsApp not to share user data collected on its platform with other Meta Companies or Meta Company Products for advertising purposes for five years. For purposes other than advertising, WhatsApp’s policy should include a detailed explanation of the user data shared with other Meta Companies or Meta Company Products, it further directed.



At the time, experts had called it a landmark development with repercussions on data privacy and competition in the fast-evolving digital economy.



However, concerns had emerged from at least some industry players over what they see as the CCI taking up issues around user privacy, which they contend is a part of the Digital Protection Data Protection Act, 2023.



Further, it was also felt that the five-year ban was too onerous on WhatsApp and would not have had any substantial result except for impacting its operations.