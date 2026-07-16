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Need to keep your Jio SIM active? This is the cheapest prepaid plan you can buy

Need to keep your Jio SIM active? This is the cheapest prepaid plan you can buy

This affordable Jio plan offers unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and data for essential everyday connectivity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Need to keep your Jio SIM active? This is the cheapest prepaid plan you can buyJio’s Rs 189 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days with 2GB of data.

Looking for the cheapest way to keep your Jio SIM active? Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan that is priced at just Rs 189 per month. This plan is ideal for Jio SIM holders who do not use mobile data often and rely primarily on Wi-Fi at home or work. 

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This Jio plan offers unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and data for essential everyday connectivity, making it a practical choice for keeping your Jio number active without spending a hefty amount. 

Must read: Jio Platforms Q1 preview: Revenue, PAT, ARPU growth in focus for Reliance's IPO-bound arm

Jio Rs 189 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 189 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days, offering unlimited calls and 300 SMS. In terms of data connectivity, the plan includes 2GB of data for the whole 28 days. After the allotted data is used up, internet access will continue at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

The pack also includes digital services such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud without any additional cost, allowing users to enjoy live TV, OTT content, and cloud storage.

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Apart from this pack, buyers can also consider the Rs 299 plan that includes unlimited voice, 1.5GB data per day, 100SMS per day, and subscriptions for Jio apps. The pack is also valid for 28 days.

Must read: Bharti Airtel shares: Should one buy this telecom stock ahead of Jio IPO?

Who should buy Jio Rs 189 prepaid plan?

The Rs 189 plan is suited for users who need to keep their Jio SIM active for calling and occasional internet use. However, if you regularly stream video, attend online meetings, or rely heavily on mobile data throughout the day. For more data, the Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan will be suitable.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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